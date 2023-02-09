Lawyer held for carrying pistol

PESHAWAR: Police on Wednesday arrested a lawyer for carrying a pistol to the Peshawar High Court (PHC). A police official said a lawyer from Swabi was arrested while carrying an unlicensed pistol to the PHC building.
Police said there was a ban on carrying any kind of weapon to the high court. The accused said he had enmity and that is why he was carrying the weapon for protection.
SWABI: To facilitate more patients through the KP mega project Sehat Sahulat Plus Programme in Swabi district, a...
MARDAN: On the complaint of a lawyer, the Anti-Corruption Department has started an inquiry against the sub-division...
HARIPUR: As many as least eight candidates on Wednesday submitted nomination papers for NA-17 Haripur.The Election...
MANSEHRA: The search operation carried out jointly by the police, Rescue 1122 and other departments for missing bodies...
PESHAWAR: The Frontier Foundation Haematology Services arranged camps in various educational institutions and public...
BARA: The elders of the Shalobar tribe on Wednesday asked the government to vacate the Nakai Hilltop in the Tirah...
Comments