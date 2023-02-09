 
close
Thursday February 09, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Peshawar

Lawyer held for carrying pistol

By Bureau report
February 09, 2023

PESHAWAR: Police on Wednesday arrested a lawyer for carrying a pistol to the Peshawar High Court (PHC). A police official said a lawyer from Swabi was arrested while carrying an unlicensed pistol to the PHC building.

Police said there was a ban on carrying any kind of weapon to the high court. The accused said he had enmity and that is why he was carrying the weapon for protection.

Comments