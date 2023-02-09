Governor for joint role in steering country out of crisis

LAHORE: A delegation of Shahdara Traders Board led by President Anjuman Tajran GT Road, Abdul Rauf Niazi, called on Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman at Governor’s House here Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that everyone, including the business community, should play a positive role in steering the country out of crisis. He said that the country was currently faced with many challenges, including economic crisis. He said that providing conductive environment for the business community is one of the government’s priorities. He said business community is a source of employment for many people along with improving the country's economy by paying taxes.

The governor said that terrorists wanted to create instability in the country, but the whole nation has to unite to thwart their nefarious designs. The delegation informed the governor about various problems faced by them. The members of the delegation expressed their reservations about flyover project in Shahdara contrary to public aspirations. The businessmen demanded that Shahdara flyover projects should be combined to form a comprehensive plan with the collaboration of the federal and Punjab governments. The traders also demanded the governor form a committee to complete the project taking into account their concerns. The delegation also demanded the representation of traders in the District Price Assessment Committee. The governor assured them of conveying their problems to the relevant departments.