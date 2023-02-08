Gold falls Rs4,300/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs4,300 per tola on Tuesday.
According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs200,000 per tola.
Similarly, 10-gram gold price also decreased by Rs3,686 to Rs171,468.
In the international market, gold rates decreased by $1 to $1,874 per ounce.
Silver rates decreased by Rs20 to Rs2,230 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also fell by Rs17.14 to Rs1,911.86.
