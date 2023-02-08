AKF launches relief drive for Turkiye, Syria quake affectees

PESHAWAR: Alkhidmat Foundation has launched a relief campaign for the earthquake affected people of Turkiye and Syria.

A meeting to this effect was held at the provincial headquarter of the foundation with its Khyber Pakhtunkhwa president Khalid Waqas Chamkani in the chair.

The meeting was informed that a delegation of the foundation led by central deputy chief Abdul Shakoor and comprising health professionals have already left for Turkey to provide help to the devastating earthquake affected people.

More medical and relief teams would soon be sent to the two countries once their travel documents are okayed, the meeting discussed.

The meeting decided to launch donation and relief items’ collection campaigns to support their Turkish and Syrian brothers and sisters in the time of need.

Speaking on the occasion, Khalid Waqas urged the well to do people to come forward and make generous contributions in support of the needy people.

He said that the Alkhidmat Foundation remains in the forefront wherever natural and man-made disasters hit people.

Their prime focus has always been the affected people in Pakistan. But they never stay back if any disaster comes in Afghanistan, Syria, Turkey or any other country.

This is a testing time for the people of Turkey and Syria and Alkhidmat Foundation would make every effort to provide some kind of relief to the affected people.

The devastating earthquake in the two countries has left more than 5000 people dead and hundreds of thousands wounded, he said. It has also caused material losses worth billions, he added.