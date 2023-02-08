Sharjeel expresses solidarity with earthquake victims of Turkiye, Syria

Sindh Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass-Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon on Tuesday lamented the damage to human lives and infrastructure in Turkiye and Syria caused by the recent earthquake and its aftershocks.

He said the Sindh government and the people of the province had expressed their solidarity with the earthquake victims in the difficult time. He added that the Sindh cabinet had also expressed its grief and sorrow over the loss of human lives and property in the earthquake and immediately approved provision of 100,000 tents to Turkiye in a meeting held on Monday.

Memon said the Pakistani nation and Sindh government had assured their Turkish brothers and sisters of all possible support in this difficult time. The provincial minister said the federal and Sindh governments could never forget the generosity and services rendered by the Turkish government and people whenever Pakistan faced a difficult time.

He said that the government of Turkiye and Turkish people had provided immense support and relief assistance to the flood victims of Sindh. He expressed deep sorrow and regret over the deaths and losses caused by the earthquakes and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.