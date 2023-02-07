Time to forge unity to eliminate terrorism, says governor

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Baligh ur Rehman said that the terrorism is on the rise again in the country and there is a need to forge unity in our ranks to eliminate terrorism. He expressed these views while talking to Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali who called on him at the Governor’s House here on Monday.

Matters of mutual interest and law and order situation were discussed in the meeting. On this occasion, both the counterparts also expressed concern over the rise in the incidence of terrorism in the country. Talking on this occasion, Punjab Governor said that the whole nation was saddened by the tragedy that happened in Police Lines Masjid Peshawar in recent days. He said that our nation, security forces and Pakistan Army have made unprecedented sacrifices in the war against terrorism. Punjab Governor also informed his counterpart about the steps taken for the improvement of the quality of universities.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali while talking on the occasion said that the country is currently facing many problems including economic challenges and terrorism. He said that the need of the hour is to forget all mutual differences and unite to serve the country.

Earlier, Senator Hafiz Abdul Kareem along with his delegation called on Punjab Governor at Governor’s House. Various issues including the political and economic situation of the country came under discussion during the meeting.

Talking on this occasion, Punjab Governor said that the main objective of the government is to make Pakistan strong and prosperous. He said that the coalition federal government is making all-out efforts to solve the problems of the country, and it is improving with the time. He further said that improvement of the country is possible only with the promotion of democratic values and supremacy of constitution and law.

Senator Hafiz Abdul Kareem said that with a view to country's economic conditions and other problems, all the political parties will have to create a consensus among them.

Meanwhile, Punjab Governor expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in Turkey and Syria as a result of the earthquake. He prayed for the high ranks of those who died in the earthquake and for the speedy recovery of the injured.