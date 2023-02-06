Lawmakers term Thar as bulwark of country’s future energy security

ISLAMABAD: The lawmakers visiting China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects in Sindh, termed Thar as bulwark of Pakistan’s future energy security.

Speaking to the workers of CPEC projects in Port Qasim and Thar, Senator Mushahid Hussain termed CPEC as single most transformative initiative for economic development in the last 30 years, as it provided a basis for energy security, employment, and changing lives and livelihoods of the people of Pakistan. Senator Mushahid Hussain said that Pakistan’s huge natural resources, including mineral wealth, natural gas and maritime wealth, needs to be exploited for the blue economy.

“Thar alone has 175 billion tonnes of coal reserves, more than the oil reserves of Iran and Saudi Arabia put together. Thanks to CPEC, this black gold is now contributing to the national economy,” he said.

“It was an eye-opening experience to see the impact of CPEC on the local communities and the progress being made on these projects,” stated Senator Qurrat ul Ain Marri.

Dr Mahesh Kumar Melani, Minister of State for Health, said, “The visit gave us a deeper understanding of the benefits and opportunities created by CPEC for the people of Pakistan.” The projects are transforming lives and providing a brighter future for all, he said.

Senator Muhammad Akram asserted, “I am proud to be part of a delegation that is witnessing the progress and success of CPEC first hand. It is a testament to the strong relationship between Pakistan and China and the commitment to building a better future for both our nations.”

Senator Dr Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur remarked, “The delegation visit was a unique opportunity to see the positive impact of the projects on the local communities, particularly for women. It was inspiring to see women driving dumper trucks in the Thar coal mines.”