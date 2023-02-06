CM hails Italian help to curb smog

LAHORE:Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has stated that the Punjab government would welcome Italian technical assistance in order to cope up with smog effectively.

A 13-member delegation of Italian Development Cooperation Institution headed by the Director Luca Maestripieri met with Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at CM office in which matters pertaining to make a collaboration in the agriculture and vocational training institutions were discussed.

Matters with regard to coping up with environmental pollution and smog with the help of Italian technical assistance were also discussed. Cooperation regarding renewal of GSP Plus status also came under discussion during the meeting. It was agreed during the meeting to extend mutual cooperation for agriculture sector, vocational training and elimination of environmental pollution.

Mohsin Naqvi while talking with the Italian delegation stated that the Punjab government would welcome Italian technical assistance in order to cope up with smog effectively and expressed his gratitude to Italy for providing access to the European Union markets. Mohsin Naqvi maintained that the Punjab government would welcome technical support of Italy to bring improvement in agriculture and other sectors.

By imparting training to the Tevta instructors Italy would provide an opportunity to harmonise the vocational education of Punjab with the latest requirements. The Head of Italian delegation remarked that they felt pleased after coming to Lahore and culture as well as hospitality of the people of Punjab was impressive.

Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) CEO gave a briefing about investment opportunities in Punjab while Additional Secretary Environment apprised the delegation about air quality index and environmental pollution.

The Italian delegation comprised Head of the Monitoring and Evaluation Office Stefano Glinianski, Head of Evaluation Office Francesceo Capecchi, Deputy Head of Mission of Italian Embassy Roberto Neccia, Francesco Zatta, Emmanuelle Benini, Jacopo Branchisi, Partnership Expert Mission Coordinator, Honorary Consul of Italy Fahad Iqbal and others.

Provincial Industries Minister SM Tanveer, Secretary Agriculture, Secretary Information, CEO PBIT and officials concerned were also present on the occasion.

POLIO-FREE PUNJAB: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting at CM’s Office in which polio eradication steps were reviewed here on Sunday.

Caretaker chief minister while presiding over the meeting revealed that polio eradication campaign was going to be launched in 13 districts of Punjab from 13th to 16th February and 22 million children would be administered polio eradication vaccine drops.

He directed to take up all possible measures to ensure polio-free Punjab, adding that a foolproof system should be formulated during polio vaccination campaign. Mohsin Naqvi directed to ensure 100 percent implementation of the formulated polio eradication campaign.

Caretaker CM maintained that war against polio was to ensure bright future of youngsters of the nation and joint efforts would eliminate polio disease. Caretaker CM underscored that it is our national issue and we all have to work collectively in order to cope up with polio disease.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Care (P&SHC) gave a briefing about polio eradication steps and polio campaign. Provincial Minister for Specialised Health Care and Medical Education Doctor Javed Akram, Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir, Secretary (P&SHC), Secretary Information, Additional Secretary (P&SHC), DG Health Services and the officials concerned attended the meeting. Provincial Minister (P&SHC) Doctor Jamal Nasir attended the meeting via a video link.