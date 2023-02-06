LGH rally shows solidarity with Kashmir

LAHORE:Under the leadership of Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute Prof Dr Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar, a walk was organised on the premises of Lahore General Hospital to show solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers.

MS Dr Khalid bin Aslam, professors, doctors, nurses and citizens, including paramedics, nursing students and members of medical organisations participated. The participants in the walk showed full solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers by making a chain of hands. The participants carried placards with the slogans of “Kashmir will become Pakistan”, “We will support Kashmiris till the independence of Kashmir” and “Pakistan Army step up, we are with you”. Rana Pervaiz, Shahnaz Dar and Nursing Supervisor Anwar Sultana and others raised slogans against India.

Speaking on the occasion, Principal Prof Al-Fareed Zafar said that we all stand by the side of our Kashmiri brothers against Indian atrocities and will continue their political, moral and social support in the future. He said that the blood of the martyrs will never go in vain and the sun of freedom will rise soon in Kashmir. Principal PGMI said that Pakistani youth should play an active role on social media to raise the voice of Kashmiri brothers. He further added that the real situation of Kashmir should be made clear to the international community through modern media so that the Modi government can be brought under international pressure. He said that the struggle of freedom of the Kashmiris has entered a decisive juncture and they cannot be stopped by any kind of oppression.

Prof Al-Fareed Zafar and MS LGH further said that referendum is the fundamental right of Kashmiris which cannot be taken away by anyone and the international community and the United Nations also have to play a role in this matter. The participants in the walk showed great enthusiasm to express solidarity with the Kashmiris and raised slogans in favour of Kashmir's independence.