Wellness event ends with focus on power of healing and care

The Karachi Wellness Festival, which had kicked off on Saturday, culminated on Sunday, with a large number of people benefiting from engaging in different mental wellness activities and drills.

The two-day festival was an offering of love by a group of wellness practitioners in collaboration with the Veritas Learning Circle (VLC) to promote wellness in the city. The offerings at the festival were entirely volunteer-based. It was a festival put on by the people of Karachi for the people of Karachi.

The festival brought together families and individuals for a weekend of wellness and rejuvenation. It offered over 150 activities, including yoga, meditation, sound baths, interactive experiences, improv workshops, plays, talks and community-building opportunities.

The attendees were able to engage in activities designed to promote self-reflection, growth and relaxation. Music and art played a significant role in the festival, with art and music exhibits and workshops during the day and musical performances at night, and community drum circles bringing them together in celebration.

The festival also featured speakers and workshops on a variety of topics, including emotional wellness, mindfulness and bodywork practices. The festival was designed to offer something for everyone, with activities suitable for children and adults alike.

The attendees were able to take part in activities and experiences that allowed them to connect with themselves and each other, as well as engage in meaningful conversations and build community.

“We are humbled by the generosity of the facilitators who offered their time and skills, and the enthusiasm of a large number of Karachiites who participated in this weekend of wellness,” said Nida Khan, clinical psychologist and one of the founders of the Karachi Wellness Festival.

“The festival is about bringing people together to celebrate the power of community, healing and care, and it was inspiring to see so many individuals and families come together to participate in this incredible event.”

On Saturday, Muzaffar Bukhari, founder of the VLC, had said at the Karachi Wellness Festival that “boys can cry, and girls can be more than beautiful”. Speaking at a session titled ‘The Numbering of Male Heart — The Paradox of Masculinity: A Conversation’, actor and director Adnan Malik, who is also vocal regarding gender, masculinity and mental health, said that all the men in schoolbooks “had terrible emotional lives”.