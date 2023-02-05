Japan PM aide dismissed over homophobic comments

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida dismissed one of his secretaries on Saturday over homophobic comments that the premier called “outrageous”.
Kishida said the remarks by Masayoshi Arai -- in which he said he “doesn´t even want to look at” married same-sex couples -- were “outrageous” and “incompatible” with an inclusive society the government is aiming for.
“I made the decision to relieve him of his position as secretary,” Kishida told reporters.
On Friday, Arai said he “wouldn´t like it if they lived next door” and that people would “abandon the country if we allow same-sex marriage”, according to public broadcaster NHK.
