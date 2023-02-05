 
Sunday February 05, 2023
Lahore

BISE announces results

By Our Correspondent
February 05, 2023

LAHORE : Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore announced the result of Intermediate Second Annual Examination 2022 on Saturday according to which overall pass percentage stood at 35.69 percent.

As per the results, as many as 23,110 candidates had appeared in the exam of which only 8,247 passed the exam.

