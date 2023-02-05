Gold drops Rs4,000/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market fell by Rs4,000 per tola on Saturday.
According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs204,500 per tola.
Similarly, 10-gram gold price also decreased by Rs3,429 to Rs175,326.
In the international market, gold rates dropped $46 to $1,870 per ounce.
Silver rates declined by Rs100 to Rs2,250 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also decreased by Rs85.74 to Rs1,929.
