Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank

NABLUS: Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian in the West Bank on Friday, the Palestinian health ministry said, in what the army described as an “attack” by an unarmed “suspect” on a military outpost. Abdullah Sami Qalalweh, 26 was killed by “Israeli occupation bullets near the town of Huwara, south of Nablus”, the Palestinian ministry said in a statement.
