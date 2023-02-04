 
close
Saturday February 04, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank

By AFP
February 04, 2023

NABLUS: Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian in the West Bank on Friday, the Palestinian health ministry said, in what the army described as an “attack” by an unarmed “suspect” on a military outpost. Abdullah Sami Qalalweh, 26 was killed by “Israeli occupation bullets near the town of Huwara, south of Nablus”, the Palestinian ministry said in a statement.

Comments