Punjab governor for joint role to improve country’s economy

LAHORE: A delegation related to the industry of modern technology seeds under the leadership of Dr Khalid Hameed Taraki called on Governor Muhammad Balighur Rahman at Governor’s House, here Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rahman said that cotton and its related products earn a lot of foreign exchange for the country. He said that there was a need to improve the declining production of cotton and to ensure better quality of seeds of other agricultural commodities so that maximum production can be achieved.

He said that the private sector, government sector and universities should make coordinated efforts to improve the research process in the field of seeds and agriculture. He directed that a committee of experts from the private sector, government sector and universities should be formed to finalise the recommendations for this within a month.

The governor said that we have to play a role together in strengthening and stabilising the country’s economy. He said that there was a need to create awareness among the farmers along with the use of agricultural fertilizers to protect the cotton crop and other agricultural produce from pests.

On this occasion, Shahzad Malik from Seed Association thanked the governor for convening a meeting regarding the problems of cotton crop and especially improving the quality of seeds. He said that the governor also conveyed the request to abolish the 17 percent sales tax on seeds levied by the previous government, to the Prime Minister and they are grateful to the governor for playing a positive role in this regard.