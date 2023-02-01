Minister hints at hiring new coaches for Olympic sports

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsanur Rehman Mazari Tuesday urged the sports federations to make all possible efforts for improvement in the overall standard of the game as the ministry wanted to hire more coaches having international fame to inculcate the modern techniques in an effort to bring laurels for the country.

“My doors are open for all the affiliated federations. What we want is to see an improved standard in every sport.

Those federations which are willing to excel in their respective sport would be fully supported,” he said while talking to the media at the basketball prize distribution ceremony.

Mazari added that his ministry was planning to hire more international coaches for different Olympic sports in an effort to raise the overall standard.

“We are planning to hire more international coaches as this facility was only available to a few federations in the past. What I want is the performance. If the federation gives us a right roadmap then we would surely support it,” he claimed.