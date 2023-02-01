 
Wednesday February 01, 2023
Air India passenger bailed after ‘peegate’ incident

By AFP
February 01, 2023

NEW DELHI: A former Wells Fargo executive was granted bail on Tuesday after weeks in custody for urinating on a fellow passenger aboard an Air India flight. Shankar Mishra, former vice president of the US banking giant´s Indian operations, was arrested earlier this month after a days-long manhunt.

