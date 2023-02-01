Air India passenger bailed after ‘peegate’ incident

WASHINGTON: Memphis police said on Tuesday a seventh officer has been suspended over the fatal beating of Tyre...
OTTAWA: A Canadian province on Tuesday decriminalized the possession of small amounts of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and...
PARIS: An Iranian court has handed jail sentences of over 10 years each to a young couple who danced in front of one...
BANGKOK: Junta plans for elections in coup-hit Myanmar this year will “fuel greater violence”, a United Nations...
PARIS: French protesters launched a new push on Tuesday to pressure President Emmanuel Macron into dropping a pension...
BEIJING: Beijing has reached “temporary herd immunity” and its Covid outbreak is nearing an end, a city health...
Comments