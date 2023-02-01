Serving people first agenda, claims minister

LAHORE:Caretaker Minister for Communication & Works, Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Bilal Afzal has said that the caretaker government's first and foremost agenda is to serve the people beyond political affiliations.

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has clearly instructed that public projects should not be subject to red tape, nor should there be any compromise on the quality of work of ongoing projects. These views were expressed by the while presiding over a high-level meeting here at C&W Department. A detailed briefing was presented to the caretaker minister regarding ongoing and completed projects of C&W for the current fiscal year across Punjab, Lahore and Kasur districts in particular.

Bilal Afzal said that only timely and transparent use of government resources can provide relief to the people. Caretaker Minister Bilal Afzal also sought the details of the funds used and released till the dissolution of previous cabinet.