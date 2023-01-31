29 secretaries among 55 transferred in Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Monday reshuflled 55 officers, including 29 administrative secretaries and Chairman P&D, while five administrative secretaries have been made Officer on Special Duty (OSD).

According to the notification Ahmed Raza Sarwar, Secretary Higher Education, has been transferred and posted as Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Fuad Hashim Rabbani, Secretary Cooperative as Secretary MPDD, Nabeel Javed, Secretary Labour & Human Resource, as Senior Member Board of Revenue, Ahsan Waheed, Secretary Transport, as Secretary Public Prosecution, Abdullah Faiz, Secretary Excise & Taxation, as Secretary Labour and Human Resource, Shahid Zaman, Secretary Forestry, Wildlife and Fisheries, as Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports, Usman Akhtar (OSD) as Secretary Archives, Irshad Ahmad, Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare, as LG&CD, Capt. (R) Zafar Iqbal (OSD) as Secretary Housing, Ali Jan Khan (OSD) as Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare, Dr. Naeem Rauf (OSD) as Secretary Energy, Syed Mubasher Hussain (OSD) as Member (Judicial-VI) BoR, Mansoor Ahmad, Member Social General and IT Services P&D, as Secretary Livestock & Dairy Development, Ms. Robina Ashraf Additional DGPR, as DGPR, Dr. Tahir Raza Bukhari, DG Religious Affairs (Auqaf), as Secretary Auqaf and Religious Affairs, Ajmal Bhatti, Secretary Energy, as Commissioner Sargodha, Zahoor Hussain, Secretary I&C, as Secretary Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal, Ms. Aysha Hameed, Secretary Archives, as DG Child Protection Bureau, Ms. Kausar Khan (OSD) as Commissioner PESSI, Ishfaq Ahmad (OSD) as Registrar Cooperative Societies, Rafaqat Ali, Secretary Coordination to CM Punjab, as Special Secretary (Budget & Resource) Finance Department, Amir Kareem Khan, Additional Secretary C&W, as Secretary Coordination to CM Punjab, Dr. Farrukh Naveed (OSD) as Secretary Implementation CM Punjab Office, Dr. Wasif Khurshid, Chairman P&D, as Secretary Agriculture, whie Dr. Suhail Anwar, Secretary P&D, will hold additional charge of the office of Chairman P&D.

Mudassir Waheed Malik (awaiting posting) has been posted Secretary Forestry, Wildlife and Fisheries, Ehsan Bhutta, Member CMIT, as Secretary Tourism, Shahzad Secretary Tourism, as Member CMIT, Shahzad Saeed, Secretary Tourism, as Member CMIT, Saqib Manan (OSD) as Member Taxes BoR, Javed Akhtar (OSD) as Secretary Higher Education, Ahmad Aziz Tarar, Secretar Agriculture, as Secretary HR & Minorities, Usman Ali Khan, Secretary Environment, as Secretary Transport, Maqsood Mukhtar, Secretary HR & Minorities, as Secretary Secretary Excise and Taxation, Ms. Marryam Khan, Commissioner Sargodha, Secretary I&C (S&GAD), Zaman Wattoo, Secretary Public Prosecution, as Secretary Food, Ms. Musarat Jabeen, Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports, as Secretary Cooperative Societies.

Meanwhile Ali Mahmmod, Secretary School Education, Maira Abrar, Secretary Aquaf and Religious Affairs, Nadir Chatha , Secretary Food, Zaheer Hassan, Secretary MPDD, Muhammad Malik Bhulla, Secretary Livestock and Dairy Development, Abdullah Mahmood, ADCR Rawalpindi and Mrs. Anbreen Sajid, Commissioner PESSI, have been made OSD.

Ms. Adeela Hafeez, Additional Secretary Finance, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary CM Office, Ms. Sundas Irshad Additional Secretary CM Office, as Additional Secretary Finance, Capt. (Retd) Rizwan Qadeer, Additional Secretary Home, as Additional Secretary CM Office, Ahmer Nike, DC Nankana Sahib, as Additional Secretary CM Office, Capt. (Retd) Aurangzeb Haider Khan, Additional Secretary LG &CD, as Additional Secretary CM Office, Khurram Shahzad, Deputy Secretary (Gen) to Chief Secretary, as Deputy Secretary CM Office, Naveed Ahmad, Deputy Secretary Irrigation, as Deputy Secretary CM Office, Imran Ali, Director Admin LDA, as Deputy Secretary CM Office and Ali Akbar, Deputy Secretary P&SH, as Deputy Secretary CM Office.