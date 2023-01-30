Drive to register tenants underway

Islamabad : On the directions from Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police’s ‘Knock the Door’ campaign for the registration of employees and tenants is in full swing, the police spokesman said.

During this campaign, various teams of Islamabad capital police are going to the streets and door-to-door to ensure the registration of tenants and domestic workers as well as to inquire about the problems faced by the citizens. In this regard, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Islamabad has registered data of 527 house servants and tenants of 542 houses from Margalla police station jurisdiction.

The purpose of this campaign is to avoid any untoward incident by maintaining law and order in the federal capital Islamabad adding that the registration of tenants and domestic workers could not only keep a close watch on miscreants but also prevent the elements involved in any kind of suspicious activity. Citizens are also requested that they can ask for the identity of a person if someone dressed in civil clothes comes to their house in order to collect the data.

Unregistered employees and tenants could be involved in serious incidents like theft and robbery by impersonating common citizens and Islamabad Capital Police is trying to provide a safe environment to the citizens of the federal capital by using all its resources.