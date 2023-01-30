Russian shelling of Kherson leaves at least three dead

KHERSON, Ukraine: Russian shelling of residential areas in Ukraine’s southern city of Kherson left at least three people dead, local authorities said on Sunday.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, also in Ukraine’s south, Russia-installed officials said four people were killed in a railway bridge strike that they blamed on Ukraine. The front in southern Ukraine has been considerably quieter recently than in the east, with Moscow withdrawing from Kherson city in November last year.

But the key city and regional capital of the eponymous Kherson region is still subject to frequent Russian shelling. The attacks left three dead, two men and one woman, and six others wounded, the administration said.

It added that civilian facilities were damaged, including the Kherson Regional Clinical Hospital, a school, a bus station, a post office, a bank and residential buildings.In the Zaporizhzhia region, where fighting intensified in recent days after several months of a stagnant front, Moscow-appointed officials said Kyiv struck a railway bridge, killing four people.