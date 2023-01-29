British Army serviceman in court for terror offence

LONDON: A serving member of the British Army appeared in court on Saturday charged with a terror offence and a bomb hoax.
Daniel Abed Khalife, 21, was remanded in custody after his brief appearance in London´s Westminster Magistrates´ Court.
London police said he was charged on Friday over two incidents at a Royal Air Force (RAF) base in Stafford, central England, near the army barracks where he lives. Khalife is accused of “attempting to elicit information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism” in August 2021.
