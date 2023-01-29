KRL register second straight win

KARACHI: Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) registered their second straight win when they downed fighting Muslim Hands FC 1-0 in their second round Group F outing of the PFF National Challenge Cup 2023 at the Municipal Stadium in Rawalpindi on Saturday.

Iftikhar Ali struck the winner in the stoppage time on a rebound.

“It was really a tough game and the opposition played highly defensive football,” KRL coach Mohammad Essa told 'The News'. “We had full control of the game but due to bad condition of the pitch our strikers failed to convert a few open net chances,” Essa said.

Muslim Hands is a Nottingham-based NGO with a branch in Pakistan. Muslim Hands head coach Mohammad Rasheed was happy with the way his charges offered resistance to the country's strong team.

“We have a junior lot with a few seniors. This is the first time the team is playing 11-a-side football,” Rasheed told 'The News'.

Meanwhile, in a Group D clash, at the Panthers FC Ground, Faisalabad, Otto Cranes held Masha United to a 1-1 draw. Ikram put Masha United ahead in the 45th minute. However, Naveed brought the parity for Otto Cranes in the 74th minute which lasted until the final whistle.

In a Group E show, at the SA Gardens Stadium, Lahore, WAPDA were lucky to earn a 1-1 draw through a late goal from Faisal who struck in the 86th minute. SA Gardens had taken the lead in the 16th minute through Omar Saeed.

In a Group B match, at the Ayub Stadium, Quetta, PACA routed Milo Shaheed Trust 3-0, their second win on the trot.

Sharaf put PACA ahead in the 16th minute. Yar Mohammad, who is a member of the Afghanistan football team, landed a double, scoring in the 36th and 53rd minutes, to gift his side another huge win in the league phase being held on the basis of home and away matches.

In a Group encounter, at the Tehmas Khan Stadium Peshawar Mamsons Builders defeated WSTC 2-1.