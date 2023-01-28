WHO panel in talks on Covid emergency status

GENEVA: The World Health Organisation´s emergency committee on Covid-19 was meeting on Friday to discuss whether the pandemic still merits the highest level of global alert.
Before the meeting, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus suggested that the emergency phase of the pandemic is not over, pointing to the more than 170,000 deaths from the virus in the past two months.
TOKYO: Japan´s government will drop its recommendation to wear masks indoors and downgrade its medical classification...
TEHRAN: One of Iran´s top clerics, Grand Ayatollah Nasser Makarem, has spoken out against the use of violence to...
GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories: Israel and Palestinian fighters in the Gaza Strip traded missile fire on Friday,...
HELSINKI: A Helsinki court on Friday found two Finnish newspaper journalists guilty of disclosing national secrets and...
MUMBAI: Trading in the business empire of Asia´s richest man Gautam Adani was halted on Friday following a 15 percent...
KAMPALA: A Ugandan TV station said on Friday it had suspended three employees over the airing of a satirical clip...
Comments