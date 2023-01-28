 
Saturday January 28, 2023
World

WHO panel in talks on Covid emergency status

By AFP
January 28, 2023

GENEVA: The World Health Organisation´s emergency committee on Covid-19 was meeting on Friday to discuss whether the pandemic still merits the highest level of global alert.

Before the meeting, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus suggested that the emergency phase of the pandemic is not over, pointing to the more than 170,000 deaths from the virus in the past two months.

