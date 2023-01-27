Political parties’ roadmap, reforms plan be made public

LAHORE:All political parties should be asked to present their economic roadmap and financial reforms programme to the general public before the practical start of electoral politics in Pakistan so that in the light of the agenda people would decide their vote.

These views were expressed by the panelists in Jang Economic Session on “Increasing activities of election politics – chances of improving economic condition” The discussants were Dr Farah Naz Naqvi, Malik Amir Salam, Afnan Sadiq, Basharatullah, and Dr Ihsan Malik wile moderated by Sikindar Lodhi.

Dr Farah Naz Naqvi said that the economic conditions of Pakistan were improved since 1947 and now getting worse. If the relationship between the government and the people is established, then the economic situation can go towards improvement.

The situation of our country is not so bad, it is only a matter of good intention and spirit to work, all politicians should consider this country their home and think about what to do next for its improvement.

Malik Amir Salam said that in existing conditions holding elections would not improve the economic situation. It is necessary for the establishment to bring all the political parties together at one table, respect each other and agree on the Charter of Economy to improve the economic situation.

All the political parties should be bound to present a five-year economic road map before the elections and on the basis of that let the people decide who to vote for. Afnan Sadiq said that restoring the public confidence in the judiciary and the institutions before the general election was the need of the hour.

The institutions should be strong and independent. The politics of stubbornness needs to be discouraged while every party have to accept elections results. The politics of taking votes by force must be ended. Long-term policies are needed to improve the country's situation and bringing the common man forward.

Basharatullah said that desperation was increasing among people. The economic conditions are getting serious. There are chances that both economic and political situations will also improve with electoral politics.

On the other side, delaying election will further worsen the situation so electoral process should be started as soon as possible. Dr Ihsan Malik said those who weaken the institutions cannot strengthen them and the institutions are exposed. There is need to reduce the unnecessary expenditures, cabinet size to bring the country back on better path.

Finance minister should be an elected parliamentarian, not the Senator or accountant to end the dependence on loans. Factually, Pakistan does not have foreign exchange. The politicians should follow their claims, and policies they have made.