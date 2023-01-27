Students take part in road safety campaign

LAHORE:City Traffic Police has launched one-week Traffic Scouts Internship Programme on Thursday. More than 50 students of a college participated in the course. CTO Lahore Dr Assad Malhi, SP City Shehzad Khan distributed flowers and pamphlets among the citizens along with students.
Dr Assad Malhi in his media briefing said that Traffic Scouts Internship Programme is being organised with the support of students of schools, colleges and universities. Students will educate the citizens about the usefulness of lane lines, helmets, seats and driving licences in different chowks of the city for a week.
Dr Malhi said that due to strict enforcement, 95 percent of the citizens wore helmets on The Mall while there has been a 70 to 80 percent reduction of head injury cases due to strict enforcement of helmet rules. He further said that compliance with traffic rules is essential for reducing accidents and safe travel. A good driver is one who drives safely.
Dr Malhi said that traffic education should be a part of basic education. More than 72 lakh vehicles are registered in the provincial capital and traffic police is taking historic measures to keep them moving and to give safe and clean roads to the citizens. He further said that a civilised society can be judged by the adherence to traffic rules. ‘We should prove that we are a civilised nation by following the traffic rules,’ he added.
LAHORE:The Fifth Annual Lahori Gur Mela 2023 is going to start here from tomorrow , under the auspices of Agri...
LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company saved around Rs25 million of national exchequer by repairing small and large...
LAHORE:Police arrested three drug-pushers and recovered 2.800kg opium from their possession. The accused were...
Short-story writer and novelist Ume Amara. — Photo by authorLahore: Ume Amara, short-story writer and novelist,...
LAHORE Punjab Inspector General Police Dr Usman Anwar has said that the Punjab Police will fully cooperate with Iraqi...
LAHORE:The newly-appointed Vice-Chancellor of University of Okara ProfDr Sajid Rashid has stressed the need of...
Comments