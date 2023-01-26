Zaman Watto appointed Punjab cane commissioner

ISLAMABAD: The Services and General Administration Department of Government of Punjab has transferred Cane Commissioner Hussain Bahadur Ali Shah and replaced him with Muhammad Zaman Watto.

A notification has been issued in this regard and Hussain Bahadur Ali Shah was directed to report to the Services and General Administration Department.

Muhammad Zaman Watto, who is also Secretary to Government of Punjab Prosecution Department, has been entrusted the additional charge of Cane Commissioner Punjab. The copy of his order has been dispatched to all concerned departments.