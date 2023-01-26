Former president Asif Ali Zardari called on PM Shehbaz in Islamabad on January 25, 2023. PID

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and former president Asif Ali Zardari held a meeting here on Wednesday and discussed the overall political and economic situation of the country.

They discussed the future strategy of coalition government to deal with the economic situation and put the economy on the path of revival.

The meeting, held at the Prime Minister’s House, was also attended by Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar, Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique from the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN), and Senator Saleem Mandviwala from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

The meeting was a part of the consultation process of PM Shehbaz Sharif to take the coalition partners into confidence with regard to tough economic decisions, which the coalition government had to take for the revival of the IMF programme.

The meeting was important as it was held after the formation of the caretaker governments in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. However, sources said, the focus of the meeting remained on the country’s economic situation and measures to get out of the economic crisis.

Political impact of economic measures on people also came under discussion, and there was a consensus among the participants that revival of economy should be the first priority of the coalition government.

Sources said Shehbaz Sharif took Asif Zardari into confidence on talks with the IMF and Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar also briefed the meeting on the current economic situation. The meeting decided that strict measures would be taken to keep inflation under control.