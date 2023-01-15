LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday arrived in Lahore to discuss the political affairs with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
Meanwhile, Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday summoned a session of PPP’s parliamentary party in the Punjab Assembly at the Bilawal House, reported local media.
The session will discuss the political situation of the province. Sources said PPP parliamentary party’s leader Syed Hassan Murtaza, MPAs Ali Haider Gillani, Makhdoom Usman, among others, reached the house.
