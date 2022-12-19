Shehbaz, Zardari, Shujaat meet to counter Imran’s move

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) and its allies have yet to announce their final move to counter the PTI’s plan of dissolving the Punjab and KPK assemblies, though they have a couple of options up their sleeves.

Sources in the PMLN said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had spent a busy day in the provincial capital on Sunday and met with PMLQ leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain as well as former president Asif Ali Zardari and discussed the option of no-confidence motion in the Punjab Assembly or the governor asking chief minister to take a vote of confidence.

Shehbaz visited the residence of Pakistan Muslim League-Q President Shujaat Hussain and inquired about his health. The prime minister also presented a bouquet to him. Federal ministers Tariq Bashir Cheema, Chaudhry Salik Hussain and Special Assistant to Prime Minister Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan were also present.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Shujaat Hussain also discussed options to counter the PTI move. They also weighed how Shujaat Hussain could stop Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi from dissolving the Punjab Assembly and the role of PMLQ MPAs in case the PMLN moves a vote of no-confidence against the CM or the governor asks the CM to take a vote of confidence from the House.

Sources said Shujaat Hussain assured complete support to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and said his party MPAs would support the PMLN in any scenario. The prime minister also briefed him on legal, constitutional and political options. He informed him about the efforts to stabilise the economy. Shujaat appreciated the sincere efforts of the prime minister. The two leaders agreed to make mutual collaboration stronger and agreed that it was necessary to bring about political and economic stability in the country.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari visited the residence of the prime minister on Sunday night and discussed the ongoing political situation with him. Shehbaz briefed him on his meeting with Shujaat. Sources said Asif Zardari had also briefed the prime minister about his efforts to block the PTI’s move of dissolving the Punjab Assembly. Both discussed various options and decided to hold more consultation.

Earlier, the prime minister met with PMLN leaders and discussed the issue of dissolution of the Punjab Assembly. He also briefed the party leaders on his consultation with former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif on the issue. Shehbaz assigned various party leaders to contact PDM parties on the situation in Punjab, sources said, adding that federal ministers would also contact the PDM leadership.

Earlier, PMLN leader Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan told the media that Imran Khan wanted to create chaos in the country by dissolving the assemblies. “The country was prospering before the 2018 election but when the election was stolen and power given to Imran Khan, he destroyed everything,” he claimed. Mashhood said that if the assembly was dissolved, then the election would be held in Punjab only while the PMLN and its allies would continue the government in the Federation. “Imran Khan will sit at home,” he said and maintained that plan A, B, C were ready and the nation would get a surprise.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Assembly session today (Monday) will resume after a gap of eight days. PMLN, the major opposition party in the Punjab Assembly, in a bid to bar the PTI from dissolving the PA has two option to thwart the dissolution move -- filing a no-confidence motion in the assembly secretariat and the governor asking the CM to seek vote of confidence from the House.

Sources revealed that within hours, the Punjab governor, who is the nominee of PMLN-led central government, will ask the chief minister to prove simple majority in the House.

Though Pervaiz Elahi is reluctant to dissolve the House, he has publicly made the commitment to Imran. Now, the only way out to save the PA from dissolution is filing of a no-confidence move in the House and the PMLN is all set to move it.

Once the no confidence is moved, in a period of one week or so, the CM has to prove majority. In case, the CM loses majority, the option of imposing the Governor’s Rule can also be considered.

Moreover, as long as the assembly is in sitting and the CM is in office, under the law, Governor’s Rule cannot be imposed.

A legal expert, when contacted, dispelled the impression that a no-confidence against the CM cannot be moved while the assembly is in sitting. He said if the PMLN wants to submit a no-trust move against the chief minister, it does not matter whether the assembly is in session or not.

As per agenda, the Question-Hour related to Local Government and Community Development department will be held today. Besides, a bill named University of Toba Tek Singh Bill 2022 will be laid in the House. General discussion on current political situation and price hike are also the part of agenda today.