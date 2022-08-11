Shehbaz, Zardari discuss political situation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and former president Asif Zardari on Wednesday made contact through telephone and discussed the situation in the aftermath of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill’s arrest.
According to sources privy to the matter, the two leaders discussed the overall political situation in the country, local media reported.
