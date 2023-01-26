Tributes paid to late social activist

MANSEHRA: Speakers from various walks of life on Wednesday paid tribute to known social activist and businessman Sheraz Mehmood Qureshi, who died of cardiac arrest earlier this month.

“Qureshi served humanity without seeking any personal or worldly rewards and always advised others to work for the uplift of marginalised segments of society,” stated Justice (r) Ijaz Afzal Khan, a former Supreme Court judge, while speaking at a condolence reference here.

The area’s Dispute Resolution Council organized the reference for the deceased, who had remained chairman of the council and settled hundreds of cases.

“Being the chairman of DRC, Qureshi led such a council, which dispensed justice to thousands of people, most of them women,” Justice (r) Ijaz said.

Umar Farooq Qureshi, a son of the deceased, said that his father had advised him never to deprive others of their rights.

“With the death of my father, it has dawned on me that society as a whole respects and loves those who spend life with honesty and serve humanity without demanding any worldly rewards and fame,” he said.

The members of DRC, the president of the district bar association, the district police officer, the senior superintendent of police, the president of local traders’ bodies and notables from other walks of life addressed the reference and paid tribute to Qureshi.

The prayer was also offered by the participants for the departed soul of the deceased.