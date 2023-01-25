Governor praises PRCS services

LAHORE:Pakistan Red Crescent Society Chairman Sardar Shahid Laghari called on Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman at Governor's House here on Monday.

In the meeting, the governor appreciated the role and services of Red Crescent in dealing with climate change and natural calamities. He lauded PRCS services and humanitarian assistance in mitigating the sufferings of the vulnerable and the distressed during flood response 2022.

The governor assured that the government would fully support PRCS Punjab Branch and would take all possible measures to strengthen its programmes and interventions in the province and to improve its coordination mechanism and district branch network for efficient service delivery.

Speaking on this occasion, PRCS Chairman Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari said that Red Crescent was in the forefront of serving the suffering humanity. He said that PRCS Punjab branch should build synergies at province level on disaster preparedness and disaster contingency planning just like we have at national level. He said all the branches are arms of National Headquarters and he is visiting all the provinces and meeting with PHQ leadership to bring harmony among all the branches. He requested the support of the governor in increasing the district branch network, volunteer base and coordination mechanism of PRCS Provincial Branch.

He said that Red Crescent would expand the scope of its welfare projects in Punjab with the support of its movement partners and stakeholders. Chairman PRCS Punjab Branch Justice (R) Shiekh Ahmed Farooq, Secretary General PRCS Muhammad Obaidullah Khan, Secretary PRCS Punjab Muhammad Zahid and others were also present on this occasion.