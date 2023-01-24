Safe streets

The number of street crimes has always been high in our country, but in recent months they have increased to an alarming level. Street crimes not only threaten the safety of individuals and their property, but also undermine the sense of security and well-being in our communities. It is depressing to see that our streets, which should be safe places for all, have become hotspots for criminal activity.

There are several steps that can be taken to address this problem. First, increasing patrols by police officers in high-crime areas would be beneficial in deterring potential criminals and making residents feel safer. Second, installing more streetlights and cameras in these areas would also help prevent crime. Finally, community-based policing, where the police work with community organizations and residents to identify and solve problems, is also a good approach. I would urge the city councils and law-enforcement agencies to take immediate action to address this issue. Our people should not be wondering if they will return home with their lives and valuables every time they step outside.

Areeba Saeed

Rawalpindi