High prices of edibles continue to hurt consumers

LAHORE:Prices of essential items are not coming down. Official rates are not implemented, increasing consumers’ miseries. Tandoor owners are selling under-weight roti and Naan. The authority concerned is not checking it. Meat sellers are selling meat at high prices, ignoring the official rates. Chicken sellers are also overcharging for their commodities. Fruits and vegetables’ sellers are selling their goods 50 to 70 percent higher than the official rates.

The price of chicken was unchanged at Rs330-338 per kg, sold at Rs380-420 per kg, and chicken meat at Rs507 per kg, and sold Rs600-900 per kg.

The price of potato soft skin new A-grade was further reduced by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs25-28 per kg, B-Grade fixed at Rs22-25 per kg, C-grade at Rs18-20 per kg, mixed sold at Rs35-50 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade was further gained Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs240-255 kg, sold at Rs260-280 per kg, B-grade at Rs210-224 per kg, sold at Rs230-240 per kg, and C-grade at Rs185-195 per kg, sold at sold at Rs210-220 per kg.

The price of tomato A-grade unchanged at Rs55-60 per kg, sold at Rs80-100 per kg, B-grade at Rs46-50 per kg, and C-grade, fixed Rs40-44 per kg, B&C sold at Rs50-60 per kg.

The price of garlic local was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs265-275 per kg, sold at Rs300-320 per kg, and garlic Chinese reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs340-355 sold at Rs440 per kg.

The price of Ginger Thai was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs395-410 per kg sold upto Rs500 per kg.

Cucumber Farm further increased by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs70-74 per kg, sold at Rs80-100 per kg and cucumber local price was not fixed sold at Rs200 per kg.

Brinjal price further gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs70-74 per kg, sold at Rs100-120 per kg.

Biter gourd was gained by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs130-135 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg.

The price of Spinach farm gained by Rs20 per kg, and fixed at Rs50-53 per kg, and local by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs55-58 per kg, both sold at Rs80-100 per kg.

Zucchini Farm was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs70-74 per kg, and Zucchini long by Rs10 per kg, fixed Rs60-64 per kg, both sold at Rs100-120 per kg.

Sweet pumpkin was gained by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs50-53 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg.

Green chili price A-grade gained by Rs30 per kg, fixed at Rs150-155 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs50-53 per kg, sold at Rs120-160 per kg.

Capsicum price gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs70-74 per kg, sold at Rs100-120per kg.

Price of cauliflower increased by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs40-42 per kg, sold at Rs50-70 per kg, cabbage by Rs7 per kg, fixed at Rs25-27 per kg, sold Rs40-50 per kg.

Carrot Chinese was unchanged at Rs60-64 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg, carrot local gained by Rs6 per kg, fixed at Rs40-42 per kg, sold at Rs35-50 per kg.

Fenugreek (Methi) was gained by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs95-100 per kg, sold Rs120-140 per kg. Beetroot was sold at Rs120-160 per kg. Coriander was sold at Rs15-20 per bundle. Green beans price was not fixed but sold at Rs300-400 per kg. Radish price was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs40-42 per kg, sold at Rs25-40 per kg. Pea price was gained by Rs30 per kg, fixed at Rs120-125 per kg, sold at Rs120-150 per kg.

The price of different variety of apples fixed at Rs53-250 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs120-220 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs350-400 per kg. The price of Banana Special increased by Rs5 per dozen, fixed at Rs155-160 per dozen, sold at Rs200 per dozen, A-category gained by Rs5 per dozen, fixed at Rs105-110 per dozen, sold at Rs130-150 per dozen, and B-category fixed at Rs70-74 per dozen, sold at Rs100-120 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs53-55 per dozen, sold at Rs70-80 per dozen. Grape fruit was unchanged at Rs20-22 per piece, sold Rs25-30 per piece. Grapes Tofi gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs310-320 per kg, sold at Rs500 per kg. Guava was increased by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs72-75 per kg, sold at Rs60-80 per kg. Pomegranate Kandhari unchanged at Rs250-260 per kg, sold at Rs400-450 per kg, pomegranate bedana increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs535-555 per kg, sold at Rs800-1000 per kg pomegranate danedar by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs365-380 per kg, sold at Rs450-500 per kg.

Papaya was fixed at Rs190-200 per kg, sold at Rs250-300 per kg. Musami price was at Rs80-125 per dozen, sold at Rs180-240 per dozen. Fruiter was unchanged at Rs88-125 per dozen, sold at Rs200-300 per dozen. Citrus fruit was fixed at Rs84-230 per dozen, sold at Rs200-450 per dozen.