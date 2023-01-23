‘Imported’ rulers cannot run away from early polls: Khattak

NOWSHERA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf provincial chief and former minister for defence Pervez Khattak on Sunday said that electioneering had got momentum after political toadies came out of their hibernation and started contacting the masses.

“The Pakistan Democratic Movement government is striving to run away from holding early general elections in the country but we will compel the imported rulers to face the masses,” he said while speaking to party organisers from Azakhel and Kheshgi Bala at the District Hall here.

He urged the PTI workers and activists to convey the message of party chief Imran Khan to people across the country and make them ready for the general elections as the rulers were incapable of running the country’s affairs and boosting the economy.

He said the PTI would win polls on the basis of its performance during its tenure. The ex-minister said that the country was passing through a critical juncture of its history and holding the general elections was the only key to solution to the prevailing political and economic crisis.

He alleged that corrupt rulers had adopted a luxurious lifestyle and brought the country to the verge of bankruptcy. “The economic situation is deteriorating due to the incapability and incompetency of federal government,” he added

He said PDM-led government further multiplied the political and economic crises due to which the poor are compelled to commit suicide every day. He also said that the ‘imported government’ was running away from holding the elections because of the PTI popularity but the people would force the rulers to hold early polls to put the country on the track back to development and prosperity.

Pervez Khattak said that ex-premier Imran Khan had overcome many challenges and was striving to control the price hike and end corruption in the country. Pervez Khattak said that PDM had no proper agenda and it only wanted protection for its own leaders.