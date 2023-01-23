 
Monday January 23, 2023
Newspost

Damage control

January 23, 2023

Unfortunately, we live in a country where the energy supply is both unreliable and expensive. The average domestic consumer fails to understand why electricity is so expensive in Pakistan today and that it will likely get even costlier in the wake of the IMF loan.

As prices go up, so does our social instability. The ruling class must get its act together before irreparable damage is done to the national fabric.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad

