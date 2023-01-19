 
Thursday January 19, 2023
Gore backs Greta in German coal mine fight

By AFP
DAVOS, Switzerland: US climate activist Al Gore on Wednesday backed fellow campaigner Greta Thunberg´s fight against a German coal mine in a fiery speech that also took aim at the World Bank and Abu Dhabi.

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Gore bluntly told delegates “we are not winning” the fight against climate change and emissions are still going up despite “all these promises of these last few years to cut emissions”.

