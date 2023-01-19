 
SEZs to augment industrial growth

By APP
January 19, 2023

LAHORE:Special Economic Zones Authority (SEZA) Chairman SM Naveed said on Wednesday that Special Economic Zones being developed across the country under the 2nd phase of the CPEC would augment Pakistan’s industrial growth.Chairing a meeting here at SEZA Secretariat, he said that SEZs would also help in the development of transport, infrastructure and energy sectors.

