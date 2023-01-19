SEZs to augment industrial growth

LAHORE:Special Economic Zones Authority (SEZA) Chairman SM Naveed said on Wednesday that Special Economic Zones being developed across the country under the 2nd phase of the CPEC would augment Pakistan’s industrial growth.Chairing a meeting here at SEZA Secretariat, he said that SEZs would also help in the development of transport, infrastructure and energy sectors.
LAHORE:A ground-breaking ceremony of UE Business School was held at DMAS-Lower mall Campus of University of Education,...
LAHORE:A seminar was held on Wednesday here at Government College University Lahore to discuss the impact of Covid-19...
LAHORE:Media persons from wider shades of print, electronic and digital forms, stressed the need to sensitise the...
LAHORE:The 13th Annual Alumni Reunion of the University of Veterinary and Animal Science Lahore is schedule to be...
LAHORE:The launching ceremony of Radio Pakistan’s serving Controller News, Sajjad Parvez’s first book titled “22...
LAHORE:Punjab Revenue Authority surpassed Rs100 billion revenue collection target for the fiscal year 2022-23 during...
Comments