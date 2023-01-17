One dead, dozens injured at bull-taming contest in India

BENGALURU, India: At least one person was gored to death and dozens more were injured during Jallikattu, a controversial bull-taming competition in India, officials said on Monday.

The dead man, in his 20s, was a participant who succumbed to injuries inflicted during the contest in Madurai district in the southern state of Tamil Nadu. A total of 31 people were wounded at the event, according to district police officials. Local news outlet India Today reported on Saturday that at least another 15 people had also been injured at a separate bull-taming event in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh over the weekend.