One dead, dozens injured at bull-taming contest in India

BENGALURU, India: At least one person was gored to death and dozens more were injured during Jallikattu, a controversial bull-taming competition in India, officials said on Monday.
The dead man, in his 20s, was a participant who succumbed to injuries inflicted during the contest in Madurai district in the southern state of Tamil Nadu. A total of 31 people were wounded at the event, according to district police officials. Local news outlet India Today reported on Saturday that at least another 15 people had also been injured at a separate bull-taming event in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh over the weekend.
DAKAR: At least 22 people died on Monday when a bus and a truck collided in northern Senegal, firefighters said, a...
PRAIA, Cape Verde: Rescue teams in Cape Verde have saved 88 migrants adrift in a canoe, but two others aboard the...
TOKYO: Japan and India began their first joint fighter jet exercise on Monday near Tokyo as the countries upgrade...
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Major General Herzi Halevi was appointed Israel´s new military chief of staff on Monday, in a...
POKHARA, Nepal: Nepali rescuers suspended on Monday the search for three missing bodies in the mangled wreckage of a...
STRASBOURG, France: The head of the European Parliament vowed on Monday to impose new rules to tackle foreign...
Comments