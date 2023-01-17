HBL partners with NayaPay

KARACHI: Habib Bank Limited (HBL) has partnered with NayaPay to help increase real-time cross-border transaction flows into the country, a statement said on Monday.

The initiative would allow NayPay customers receive foreign remittances through HBL’s partnering money transfer agents directly into their account. NayaPay enables its users to open e-money accounts on their smartphones and take control of their finances.

Speaking on the occasion, Khaqan Mohammad Khan, Global Head FI and Remittance Business, International Banking, HBL, said, "Our collaboration with NayaPay will directly benefit users, enabling them with a convenient payment solution."

Danish A. Lakhani, CEO of NayaPay, said, "We are delighted to team up with HBL, which shares our unwavering commitment to deliver an exceptional user experience. With the demand for fast and secure digital payments growing, we look forward to working together to ensure our collective client base has access to convenient and reliable real-time cross-border money transfer facilities."