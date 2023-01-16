PTI to resist if attempts made to reduce its mandate in Punjab: Imran

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan. Twitter

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan said on Sunday that his party would resist if attempts to reduce its mandate in the Punjab were made.

Talking about his fears of political engineering ahead of the general elections due this year, the former premier said that PTI members were being provoked against him and asked to join the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN).

Reiterating his stance on free and fair elections in the country, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan urged Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir to ensure transparent polling.

“[I] hope the serving army chief would ensure transparent [general] elections. The amount of power that the military has is not possessed by any other institution,” the PTI chief said while speaking to journalists in Lahore.

The deposed prime minister, who was ousted from the top office in April last year as a result of a no-confidence motion, said that no one could stop the country from progressing if the Pakistan Army “plays its positive role”.

Commenting on the role of the establishment in country’s politics, Khan said: “The establishment is a reality and it is above the law. The situation [of the country] will improve when it starts working for the rule of law.”

“Political engineering is still underway, which is why the different factions of MQM-P have been merged,” he said.

The PTI chief continued to stick to his rhetoric against the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO), insisting that he was ready for every discussion but against giving the NRO to his opponents. He also stood by his claim regarding Hussain Haqqani, the former ambassador to the United States.

Earlier this month, Imran Khan accused General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa of hiring the services of Haqqani for lobbying in the US against the PTI government in the summer of 2021.

He also underlined the need for approaching the International Monetary Fund (IMF), claiming fears of a default.

“At the moment, we are either at default or have the IMF option. It would be better in this situation if we go to the IMF,” the ousted premier added.