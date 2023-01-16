LHC hears plea seeking governor’s removal today

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) larger bench will hear the petition seeking removal of Punjab governor today (January 16, Monday).

The LHC on Saturday formed a larger bench on plea seeking to remove Governor Punjab Baligh-ur-Rehman from his position. The larger bench will comprise of Justice Chaudhry Iqbal, Justice Muzzamil Akhtar Shabbir, Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh and Justice Asim Hafeez will be headed by Justice Abid Aziz Shaeikh.

The petition was filed by Advocate Shabbir Ismail on behalf of Azhar Siddique advocate. It has been requested in the petition that a letter was written to President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to remove the Punjab Governor but both the heads did not respond to the letter.