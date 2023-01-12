China industrial output grow 3.6pc

BEIJING: China's industrial output is expected to have grown 3.6 percent in 2022 from the previous year, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) said on Wednesday, despite production and logistics disruptions from Covid-19 curbs.

The output of the manufacturing sector is estimated to have risen 3.1% last year, accounting for 28% of China's gross domestic product, according to the MIIT statement following a meeting held on Wednesday.

After stringent Covid lockdowns and curbs disrupted production lines and supply chains last year, the ministry pledged stable growth of the industrial economy in 2023.

Key industries such as autos and consumer goods would be stabilised, said the MIIT, as the government tries to spur consumption in a bid to drive an economic recovery.

China would improve autonomy and controllability of key industrial chains and speed up development of major technical equipment and the large passenger aircraft industry, said the statement.