CM lays foundation stone of three projects

LAHORE:Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi laid the foundation stone of the Gulshan Ravi T-Junction Underpass, Samanabad Morr Underpass and Samanabad cricket stadium projects on Tuesday. Ticket holders, Secretary C&W, Secretary Information, Commissioner Lahore and others were also present.

While addressing the ceremony, Pervaiz Elahi said that projects worth Rs20 billion are being started in Lahore, which will be completed in one year. A sports complex and a community center will be built in Samanabad. The government intends to control disarray in the provincial metropolis. The master plan of Lahore was planned while keeping in mind all the aspects. The work on the master plan of Lahore started two years ago under the PTI government and open tendering was done while master planning was done by foreign companies. PMLN's media cell is propagating against the master plan; he added and explained that agricultural and residential lands have been demarcated under the master plan which will help curb the rampant growth of Lahore, he further said.

The CM said that Rs7.53 billion will be spent on the Samanabad Morr underpass, cricket stadium and Gulshan Ravi T Junction projects. The construction of the Samanabad Morr and Gulshan Ravi T Junction underpass will facilitate the flow of traffic. People of Samanabad, Gulshan Ravi, Tauheed Park, Multan Road, Chauburji, Chowk Yateem Khana and adjacent areas will have ease of transportation, he noted. Chief Minister said that the Gulshan Ravi T Junction underpass and Bund Road rehabilitation project will cost Rs4.84 billion and the projects will be completed in 8 months. The construction of the Samanabad cricket stadium will cost Rs66 crore. Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi was briefed about the projects by Mian Aslam Iqbal and DG LDA. The CM said that progress is being made to make Lahore an axis of construction and development and a world-class developed city. Under the master plan of Lahore, future construction activities in Lahore will be determined. He said that work has been started to solve the traffic problems by restoring Gulshan Ravi T Junction and Bund Road. Rs.4.84 billion would be spent to complete the restoration of Gulshan Ravi T Junction and Bund Road within eight months. Meanwhile, roads and sewerage repair and expansion work are in progress from Chauburji to Scheme Morr, LOS to Multan Road, Poonch Road, Ghazali Road, Qartaba Chowk, Babu Sabu Chowk, Bund Road and other roads. The completion of the projects will also reduce smog, and environmental and noise pollution, he concluded.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has sought a report from RPO Faisalabad about the alleged molestation of women during a robbery and ordered strict action against the accused persons.