Grenade hurled at residence of MNA

PESHAWAR: Unidentified attackers hurled hand grenade at the residence of a Member National Assembly (MNA) from the provoncial capital on Sunday night.

No casualty was reported when the explosive went off with a huge bang. The explosion damaged the windowpanes of the residence and hujra of MNA, Nasir Khan Musazai. An official said that the blast damaged a wall and smashed windowpanes of the residence. He said a search operation has been launched in the vicinity while investigation has been ordered.

Nasir, who was elected on the ticket of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, recently decided to join Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal.

He told media recently that a senior government functionary sent him a text, asking to be more careful since there are threats to him.

He is not the only lawmaker whose house came under attack in the recent months.

A number of houses of well off people, industrialists and traders have also come under grenade attack in Peshawar and other districts of the province in the past months. In some attacks, few people also sustained injuries. Most of the grenade attacks on well people were carried out by the extortionists while some other factors were also involved.