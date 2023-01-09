Woman falls prey to violence by in-laws

LAHORE A woman died due to the alleged violence of her in-laws in the Nishtar Colony police area on Sunday.
According to the police, ‘A’, a resident of Gujranwala, married to Arshad 15 years ago, was allegedly tortured by her husband, brother-in-law and a sister-in-law. The accused subjected her to severe torture and later gave her a poisonous substance.
As a result, her condition went critical. She was shifted to hospital in critical condition where she died. Police registered a murder case against Arshad and others on the complaint of the victim's brother. Police shifted the body to the morgue.
