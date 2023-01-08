Resource boost

Education has become an integral need of every individual in the modern age. The government has to provide high-quality education to its citizens but, unfortunately, the education system of Pakistan is anything but high quality. Our schools lack essential facilities, trained teachers and up-to-date syllabi. In many places, there simply are no schools and we have a shockingly high percentage of out-of-school children.

Those who want a good or, at the very least, a decent education, must pay a very high price. The unchecked rise in fees, even in public institutions, is only exacerbating our education problems. It is essential that our government allocate more resources to improving our education system.

Abdul Malik Rauf

Karachi