Resource boost

Education has become an integral need of every individual in the modern age. The government has to provide high-quality education to its citizens but, unfortunately, the education system of Pakistan is anything but high quality. Our schools lack essential facilities, trained teachers and up-to-date syllabi. In many places, there simply are no schools and we have a shockingly high percentage of out-of-school children.
Those who want a good or, at the very least, a decent education, must pay a very high price. The unchecked rise in fees, even in public institutions, is only exacerbating our education problems. It is essential that our government allocate more resources to improving our education system.
Abdul Malik Rauf
Karachi
Many have likely forgotten the fund for the building of the Diamer-Basha dam. This fund received the backing of many...
This letter refers to the article ‘A call for action’ by Iqra Munawar. The article highlights the plight of...
The killing of prominent journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya has created more questions than answers. Sharif’s family...
Ever since Ishaq Dar reclaimed the post of finance minister he has been trying to talk-up the value of the Pakistani...
Our education system and syllabi are outdated and inadequate. If we look at our national budget, education remains low...
Flour prices have risen swiftly since the current government came to power. According to reports, the price of flour...
Comments