PCB plans to host trial matches for women during PSL 8

LAHORE: The management committee of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has planned to conduct exhibition games for female cricketers during the eighth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
According to information made available here, the PCB plans to host the first-ever women’s franchise league during the months of September and October. However, the PCB intends to host five exhibition games during PSL 8 prior to launching the league for female cricketers.
Yesterday’s meeting of the PSL governing body included discussion of the women’s league issue. Three teams, including the Lahore Qalandars and the Karachi Kings, would reportedly put together women’s squads for demonstration games. The clubs’ franchises will be required to cover all costs.
Women’s teams consisting of four to six teams will be hosted by PCB. Through an open bidding process, the teams will be sold out.
