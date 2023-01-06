Shortage of flour, closure of CNG stations protested

CHARSADDA: Scores of workers and local activists of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and transporters on Thursday staged protest sit-in and rallies against the non-availability of subsidised wheat flour and price-hike and closure of CNG stations in the district.

The JI activists and workers along with scores of people gathered at Farooq-e-Azam Chowk and chanted slogans against the non-availability of subsidised wheat flour and price-hike.

JI district chief Shah Hussain and others said that substandard wheat flour was being provided to the people on higher rates, which had caused many diseases while there was acute shortage of subsidised flour in the district. They urged the government to take action against the flour mafia and provide quality flour to the people at reasonable rates.

Meanwhile, the transporters also held a protest against the closure of CNG supply and asked the government to reopen CNG filling stations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa forthwith.

The protesting transporters blocked the roads for vehicular traffic and chanted slogans against the government.